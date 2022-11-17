US Markets

Italy's Enel to build solar pv cell & panel factory in U.S.

Credit: REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

November 17, 2022 — 07:11 am EST

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel ENEI.MI said on Thursday it would build a solar photovoltaic (PV) cell & panel manufacturing facility in the United States.

The factory is expected to initially produce at least 3 gigawatt (GW) and scale up to 6 GW of high-performance bifacial PV modules and cells annually, the group said in a statement.

Construction of the factory is expected to begin in the first half of 2023 and the first panel will be produced and available to the market by the end of 2024.

