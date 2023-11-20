Italy's Enel to assess impact of arbitration decision against Endesa

MILAN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI has taken note of an arbitration decision against its Spanish unit Endesa ELE.MC and will assess any impact on the group, a spokesman for the group said on Monday.

Enel will give answers over the arbitration at its Nov. 22 capital markets day, he added.

Endesa said on Monday that it will have to pay $570 million to an undisclosed LNG producer following a ruling by the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce in a dispute over a retroactive price adjustment.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Alvise Armellini)

