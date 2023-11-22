News & Insights

Italy's Enel sells Peruvian generation assets for $1.4 bln

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 22, 2023 — 01:34 am EST

Written by Cristina Carlevaro for Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Enel ENEI.MI has agreed to sell its Peruvian generation assets to Niagara Energy for about $1.4 billion, the Italian energy group said on Wednesday.

The transaction, which gives an overall enterprise value to the Peruvian companies of around $2.1 billion, is expected to reduce the group's consolidated net debt by approximately 1.6 billion euros ($1.75 billion) between 2023 and 2024, a statement said.

The deal, scheduled to close by the second quarter of next year, is also expected to have a positive impact on the group's 2024 reported net income of about 60 million euros ($65.44 million), it added.

Enel said the sale is in line with the group's strategic priorities, which sees the group repositioning itself in countries where it has higher growth potential as well as an integrated presence, such as Italy, Spain, the U.S., Brazil, Chile and Colombia.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

