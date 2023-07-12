Italy's Enel sells Chilean photovoltaic generation portfolio for $550 mln

Adds details on divestiture, background

MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI said on Wednesday it would sell its photovoltaic generation portfolio in Chile to renewable energy producer Sonnedix for $550 million as part of its strategy to cut its debt pile.

Enel forecasts the deal would generate a positive impact on its net debt of around 504 million euros and benefit this year's group net income for about 20 million euros.

Reuters reported last December that Sonnedix and Cubico, another renewable energy developer, were in competition for the assets citing sources familiar with the matter.

The assets are located in northern Chile's regions of Atacama and Antofagasta and have a total installed capacity of around 416 megawatts, Enel said in a statement.

The move is part of the Italian company's plan to trim its debt by cutting down its business in far-flung markets and focus on a planned 37 billion euro investment drive in six main markets in Europe and the Americas.

($1 = 0.8986 euro)

