Italy's Enel sells 50% of its Australia green business to INPEX

MILAN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italy's Enel ENEI.MI said on Friday it has finalised the sale of 50% of the two entities owning the group's renewable activities in Australia to Inpex Corp 1605.T.

The sale generated a positive impact on Enel group's core earnings of approximately 95 million euros, alongside an expected positive effect on the group's consolidated net debt of around 142 million euros ($151 million).

($1 = 0.9432 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Alvise Armellini)

