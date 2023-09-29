News & Insights

Italy's Enel sells 50% of its Australia green business to INPEX

Credit: REUTERS/ANTONIO PARRINELLO

September 29, 2023 — 04:25 am EDT

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italy's Enel ENEI.MI said on Friday it has finalised the sale of 50% of the two entities owning the group's renewable activities in Australia to Inpex Corp 1605.T.

The sale generated a positive impact on Enel group's core earnings of approximately 95 million euros, alongside an expected positive effect on the group's consolidated net debt of around 142 million euros ($151 million).

($1 = 0.9432 euros)

