Italy's Enel raises 1.5 bln euros with sustainability-linked bond

MILAN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI said on Tuesday it raised 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) with a two-tranche bond linked to sustainability targets that drew a total of around 4 billion euros.

The first tranche of 750 million euros pays a fixed rate of 4% that will be stepped up if Enel does not achieve one of two sustainability targets linked to the European Union's taxonomy and the Sustainable development goals of the United Nations.

The second tranche pays a fixed rate of 4.5% linked to the reduction of the group's direct and indirect greenhouse emissions.

($1 = 0.9307 euros)

