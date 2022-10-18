Italy's Enel in talks with banks to secure $15.7 bln credit line - source
MILANO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Enel ENI.MI is discussing with a pool of Italian banks to secure a credit line, worth up to 16 billion euros ($15.7 billion) to support Italy's biggest utility, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.
The facility would have a 70% guarantee from Italy's credit export agency SACE under a state-guarantee scheme to help Italian companies affected by surging energy prices, source added.
Enel declined to comment.
($1 = 1.0163 euros)
