Italy's Enel in talks with banks to secure $15.7 bln credit line - source

MILANO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Enel ENI.MI is discussing with a pool of Italian banks to secure a credit line, worth up to 16 billion euros ($15.7 billion) to support Italy's biggest utility, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The facility would have a 70% guarantee from Italy's credit export agency SACE under a state-guarantee scheme to help Italian companies affected by surging energy prices, source added.

Enel declined to comment.

($1 = 1.0163 euros)

