Italy's Enel dismisses talk of sale of Spain's Endesa

Adds details on Enel's stake in Endesa, stock reaction, background

MILAN/MADRID, July 4 (Reuters) - Italy's Enel ENEI.MI on Tuesday dismissed suggestions that it is planning to sell its majority stake in Spain's Endesa ELE.MC and that a deal had been discussed involving energy group Repsol REP.MC.

"Enel dismisses the rumours about Endesa as totally groundless," the Italian power group said in a statement, responding to a report from Spain's El Confidencial.

"Enel has no intentions of selling its stakes in Endesa, neither now nor in the future, as the company is a key asset for its strategy, and informs that there are no discussions at all on this topic," the Italian company said in a statement.

"There has never been any meeting between the managers of Enel and Repsol, nor with Borja Prado. These false news risk having distorting effects on the performance of the stock market," it added.

El Confidencial reported on Tuesday that Antonio Brufau, chairman of Repsol, had met Prado, an investment banker and former Endesa chairman, to discuss a potential takeover of Endesa before an expected change in the Spanish governing coalition after an election this month.

Enel's 70% stake in Endesa, Spain's largest electricity provider, has a market value of nearly 15 billion euros ($16 billion) at Tuesday's share prices.

Its sale would significantly reduce Enel's net debt, analysts at Equita brokerage said in a report, adding however that the Italian group's current asset disposal strategy does not include the stake in the Spanish group.

Media speculation sent shares in Enel up to 6.34 euros, their highest level this year. The stock then pared gains and was changing hands at 6.32 euros, up 1.28% at 0823 GMT, outperforming a 0.20% rise in Milan's blue-chip index .FTMIB.

Enel committed last year to reduce its financial debt through an asset disposal plan worth 21 billion euros which focused on Latin America and Romania. However, Spain was one of its six core markets.

Earlier this year Flavio Cattaneo succeeded long-serving Enel chief executive Francesco Starace, fuelling speculation over potential changes in the group's long-term strategy.

Cattaneo is expected to clarify his stance over Enel's strategy later this year. ($1 = 0.9175 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Pietro Lombardi, writing by Alvise Armellini, editing by Keith Weir)

