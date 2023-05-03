Italy's Enel confirms guidance as Q1 core profit rises

Adds CEO comment

MILAN, May 3 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI, which is at the centre of a governance row, confirmed its full-year guidance after reporting a 22% rise in its adjusted core earnings for the first quarter on Wednesday.

Enel CEO Francesco Starace described the results in the first three months of 2023 as outstanding and said the group had already exceeded half of its 21 billion euro ($23 billion) asset sale target unveiled last November.

The Italian Treasury, which has a 23.6% stake in Enel, has run into opposition over its replacement for Starace, due to be voted on at a shareholder meeting next week. Starace has been in the post since 2014.

Ordinary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the first quarter came in at 5.5 billion euros, lifted by a rebound in retail business, above an analyst consensus of 5.4 billion euros.

Net debt at the end of March was 58.9 billion euros, down from 60.1 billion euros at the end of last year.

The state-controlled group intends to focus its business on the core markets of Italy, Spain, the United States, Brazil, Chile and Colombia. ($1 = 0.9053 euros)

