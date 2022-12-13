Italy's Enasarco pension fund takes 2% stake in Banco BPM

December 13, 2022 — 04:14 am EST

Written by Valentina Za for Reuters ->

MILAN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Enasarco has bought 1.97% of Banco BPM BAMI.MI, the Italian salesmen's pension fund said on Tuesday, as the country's third largest bank prepares to appoint a new board in early 2023.

Enasarco said it had spent 101.5 million euros ($107 million) to acquire the stake, paying 3.4 euros per share.

News of the move lifted shares in Banco BPM, which were up 3.9% at 3.28 euros each as of 0911 GMT.

($1 = 0.9489 euros)

