Italy's electricity consumption back to pre-COVID-19 levels in March - Terna

Cristina Carlevaro Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MAX ROSSI

MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Electricity consumption in Italy was back to 2019 levels in March, after a year in which demand had dropped because of restrictions put in place to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, national power grid company Terna TRN.MI said on Monday.

In March demand for electricity increased to 26.7 billion kWh, up 0.6% compared to March 2019 and up 11.8% compared to March 2020, the said in a statement.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

