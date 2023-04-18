EDF

Italy's Edison aims to double gas and electricity customers by 2030

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

April 18, 2023 — 05:49 am EDT

Written by Giancarlo Navach for Reuters ->

MILAN, April 18 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Edison EDNn.MI aims to double its customers for gas and electricity to 4 million by 2030, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The target may be reached also by pursuing M&A deals, it added.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Federico Maccioni, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.