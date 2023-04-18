Italy's Edison aims to double gas and electricity customers by 2030

MILAN, April 18 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Edison EDNn.MI aims to double its customers for gas and electricity to 4 million by 2030, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The target may be reached also by pursuing M&A deals, it added.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Federico Maccioni, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.