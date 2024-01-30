Italy's economy grows 0.2% in Q4, above expected

* Q4 GDP 0.2% q/q vs forecast of 0.0% * Q4 growth due to trade, domestic demand weak By Gavin Jones Jan 30 (Reuters) - Italy's economy grew by 0.2% in the fourth quarter of last year from the previous three months, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, a stronger reading than expected despite soft domestic demand. On a year-on-year basis, fourth quarter gross domestic product in the euro zone's third largest economy was up 0.5%, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported. A Reuters survey of 28 analysts had forecast a flat quarterly reading and a 0.3% rise compared with the year earlier. Looking ahead, the outlook remains clouded by high European Central Bank interest rates and geopolitical tensions linked to the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. ISTAT forecast on Nov. 10 that the first quarter of this year would show little if any growth. [nL8N3CB3QJ] Over the whole of 2023 the economy expanded by 0.7% on a workday-adjusted basis, ISTAT estimated, thanks to a strong first quarter On March 1 the institute will release full-year 2023 data which is not adjusted for the number of days worked. This is the measure used by European authorities for international comparisons and by the Rome government in setting its targets. There were two fewer working days in 2023 than in 2022. The Treasury in September set a 2023 GDP growth forecast - not adjusted for working days - of 0.8%, down sharply from the 3.7% posted in 2022. For this year, it is forecasting growth of 1.2%, but most independent bodies expect a weaker figure of between 0.6% and 0.8%, similar to the 2023 rate. The Bank of Italy last month forecast 0.6%, while ISTAT forecast 0.7%. [nR1N3B401R] [nR1N3B4012] ISTAT said the fourth quarter saw weak domestic demand, with the 0.2% GDP rise due entirely to net exports. It gave no numerical breakdown of components with its preliminary estimate, but said industry and services had supported growth, while agriculture contracted. Third quarter growth was confirmed at 0.1% both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year. The growth carryover going into 2024 is just 0.1%, ISTAT said, meaning that if GDP were flat for each quarter of this year, full-year 2024 growth would come in at 0.1%. ISTAT gave the following details on Italian GDP in the last three quarters of 2023: Q4 Q3 Q2 Q/Q (pct change) 0.2 0.1 -0.3r Y/Y (pct change) 0.5 0.1 0.3 r=revised ((Gavin Jones, +39 06 8522 4232, fax +39 06 854 0568 rome.newsroom@news.reuters.com))

