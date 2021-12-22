Italy's Draghi says govt has no fixed decision for Telecom Italia future

ROME, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Italian government has no fixed decision over the future of phone group Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

Equity fund KKR KKR.N has approached TIM with a $37 billion takeover proposal and the offer is conditional on backing from the company's board and Italy's government.

"Today the government is not in a position to say: I want this or that. There is no pre-determined path, the situation is in rapid evolution," Draghi told reporters at a traditional end of year news conference.

He added that negotiations were underway between state lender CDP, France's Vivendi VIV.PA and other Telecom Italia shareholders.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones, Giuseppe Fonte and Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

