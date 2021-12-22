Italy's Draghi hints he would be ready to be president

Adds quote, background

ROME, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi hinted on Wednesday he would be willing to become head of state when the position falls free early next year, saying his unity government had already completed much of its agenda.

Parliament will convene to choose a new president in January, and the former European Central Bank chief is the bookmaker's favourite to replace Sergio Mattarella, who has made clear he does not want another seven-year term.

Sending the clearest signal yet that he would accept the job, Draghi said his 10-month-old government had laid the foundations for key work to continue, including implementation of a multi-billion-euro EU recovery fund.

"We have created the conditions for the work to continue, regardless of who is there," Draghi said at a traditional end-of-year news conference, making clear he was ready to shift roles if parliamentarians wanted it.

"My personal destiny is of no importance, I have no particular ambitions. I am, if you like, a grandfather in the service of the institutions," Draghi said.

The president has become an increasingly powerful role in Italy in recent years and has been repeatedly called on to resolve political deadlock after national elections and overcome coalition crises.

While the highly respected Draghi is seen as a natural choice by many Italians, a number of party leaders have urged him to remain at the head of the broad coalition, warning it might unravel if he leaves the helm.

Candidates for president do not usually declare themselves in advance of the election in parliament, which is held via a secret vote of lawmakers from both the upper and lower houses, as well as representatives from Italy's 20 regions.

