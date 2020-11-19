Italy's doValue in deal with Bain Capital on Cyprus bad loan portfolio

ATHENS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Italian debt recovery firm doValue DOVA.MI said on Thursday

it signed a memorandum of understanding with global credit specialist Bain Capital Credit to exclusively service 650 million euros of bad loans originated in Cyprus.

The impaired loans portfolio, known as Project Marina, was originated by National Bank of Greece NBGr.AT and comprises mainly secured corporate and small business loans of more than 2,000 debtors.

Through its local subsidiary Altamira Asset Management Cyprus, doValue will carry out all servicing activities.

"With this agreement, the total volume of servicing mandates won by doValue in southern Europe so far in 2020 reaches 9.3 billion euros, achieving the pre-COVID full-year target of between 9 and 11 billion euros," doValue said.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Jason Neely)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.