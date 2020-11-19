Italy's doValue in deal with Bain Capital on Cyprus bad loan portfolio

Contributor
George Georgiopoulos Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Italian debt recovery firm doValue said on Thursday it signed a memorandum of understanding with global credit specialist Bain Capital Credit to exclusively service 650 million euros of bad loans originated in Cyprus.

ATHENS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Italian debt recovery firm doValue DOVA.MI said on Thursday

it signed a memorandum of understanding with global credit specialist Bain Capital Credit to exclusively service 650 million euros of bad loans originated in Cyprus.

The impaired loans portfolio, known as Project Marina, was originated by National Bank of Greece NBGr.AT and comprises mainly secured corporate and small business loans of more than 2,000 debtors.

Through its local subsidiary Altamira Asset Management Cyprus, doValue will carry out all servicing activities.

"With this agreement, the total volume of servicing mandates won by doValue in southern Europe so far in 2020 reaches 9.3 billion euros, achieving the pre-COVID full-year target of between 9 and 11 billion euros," doValue said.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Jason Neely)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters