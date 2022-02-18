Italy's doValue CEO says in talks with UniCredit over contract extension

MILAN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bad loan management company doValue DOVA.MI is in discussions with UniCredit CRDI.MI over a possible extension of their existing contract to recover unpaid debts, doValue CEO Andrea Mangoni said on Friday.

"We're currently discussing with UniCredit the extension of our current contract in terms of size," Mangoni told an analyst call.

