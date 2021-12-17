Italy's DiaSorin sees 60% plunge in COVID-19 revenue next year

Adds share reaction, detail, updates dateline

MILAN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Italian diagnostics firm DiaSorin DIAS.MI forecast weaker 2022 sales and a near 60% plunge in COVID-19 revenue, with the rapid rollout of vaccines likely to bring the pandemic under control and crimp demand for tests, sending shares down more than 11%.

The health crisis had fuelled rapid growth at DiaSorin's molecular division, which in 2020 accounted for 29% of sales.

But the company said on Thursday that 2022 revenue is expected to fall 2% from the previous year, with COVID-19 revenue decreasing to about 150 million euros ($169.9 million) from about 370 million euros in 2021.

Shares in DiaSorin fell more than 11% on Friday to hit their lowest since early July as guidance fell short of analysts' expectations.

The company forecast an adjusted core earnings margin - a measure of operating profit as a percentage of revenue - of about 35% for 2022 and 38% for 2025, compared with about 43% forecast for 2021.

"We see the 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin as significantly lower than our current forecast (40%)", Intesa Sanpaolo analysts said in a note.

In a bid to boost its molecular business and offset a potential drop in demand for COVID-19 tests, DiaSorin agreed to buy U.S. rival Luminex Corp for $1.8 billion earlier this year.

On Thursday it forecast cost and revenue synergies from the integration of about $90 million in 2025.

"Based on the 2025 outlined financial targets, we have the impression that the Luminex integration could turn out to be slower than previously expected," Intesa Sanpaolo analysts said.

Italy's pandemic situation was on the mend, but with the new Omicron variant spreading rapidly worldwide, the country has extended a COVID-19 state of emergency and again tightened measures to limit contagion.

Without the COVID contribution, DiaSorin forecast revenue growth of about 24% for 2022 and year-over-year growth of 10% for 2022 to 2025.

The company also said it would launch three new molecular diagnostics platforms.

($1 = 0.8832 euros)

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru, Gianluca Semeraro in Milan; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Jan Harvey)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.