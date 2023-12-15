News & Insights

Italy's DiaSorin sees 36%-37% adj. core profit margin in 2027

December 15, 2023 — 12:29 pm EST

Written by Luca Fratangelo and Philippe Leroy Beaulieu for Reuters ->

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italian diagnostics firm DiaSorin DIAS.MI expects its adjusted core profit margin to rise to between 36% and 37% in 2027, it said on Friday as it unveiled its 2024-2027 business plan.

The group also sees revenue to grow between 5% and 7% at constant exchange rates as well as an adjusted earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin in a range of 32%-33% next year.

"We are very excited about the positioning of Diasorin as we emerge from the pandemic and the Luminex integration", the group's Chief Executive Carlo Rosa said in a statement, adding the group was confident it would continue to drive sustained value for its shareholders.

(Reporting by Luca Fratangelo and Philippe Leroy Beaulieu, editing Federico Maccioni)

