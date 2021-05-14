Italy's DiaSorin sees 2021 revenue up 15%-25% after Q1 net profit jumps

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Italian diagnostics group DiaSorin DIAS.MI said on Friday it saw revenue growing this year between 15% and 25% after net profit in the first quarter more than doubled compared to the previous year.

"The wide guidance range for revenues reflects the difficulty in accurately forecasting sales performance of COVID tests due to the low visibility on the timing of vaccine rollout ..., the unpredictability of viral mutations that may affect vaccines' efficacy and the potential development of drug treatments," the company said in a statement.

In 2021 revenue for business not related to COVID-19 is expected to increase by approximately 15% and adjusted Ebitda margin is seen between 44% and 47%.

Net profit in the first three months of the year was up 107.2% to 78.2 million euros in the first quarter driven by sales of coronavirus tests, particularly in the United States, Canada and Europe, as well as a strong recovery of all business not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the quarter was marked by the ongoing pandemic, "it did not have negative effects", nor did it impact the group's business continuity, DiaSorin said.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, editing by Giulia Segreti and David Evans)

