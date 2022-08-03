Italy's DiaSorin lifts guidance due to COVID-19 tests sales

Italy's DiaSorin has raised full-year guidance for revenue and profit, mainly due to a better trend in sales of COVID-19 tests, the Italian diagnostics firm said on Wednesday after reporting strong half-year results.

The company now forecasts revenue growth this year of around 2% compared to 2021, of which COVID-related sales account for about 200 million euros ($203.76 million), and an adjusted earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin of around 38%.

In December DiaSorin said it expected 2022 revenue to fall 2%, with COVID-19 revenue at about 150 million euros, and an EBITDA margin of about 35%.

In the first half of the year the company reported revenues at 685 million euros, up 25% from a year earlier, and COVID-19 tests sales at 150 million euros, it said in a statement.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 10.2% to 269 million euros with a margin on revenue at 39.3%.

Shares in DiaSorin were up 1.84% at 135.65 euros by 1115 GMT, outperforming a 0.2% rise in Italy's all share index .FTITLMS. ($1 = 0.9815 euros)

