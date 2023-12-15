News & Insights

Italy's DiaSorin eyes M&A opportunities as it unveils plan to 2027

December 15, 2023 — 02:25 pm EST

Written by Giancarlo Navach for Reuters ->

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italian diagnostics firm DiaSorin DIAS.MI said on Friday it expects its adjusted core profit margin to rise to between 36% and 37% in 2027, adding that it was on the lookout for M&A opportunities.

Under its 2024-2027 business plan, the group also forecast revenue to grow 5%-7% at constant exchange rates next year and saw an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin in a range of 32%-33%.

On the M&A front, DiaSorin Chief Executive Carlo Rosa said the company was looking for growth opportunities although he did not indicate in which countries.

"In the past we have always surprised the market, so stay tuned," Rosa said in a conference call with analysts.

"We have to be bigger in the U.S. where we generate over 50% of our revenue," he added.

The CEO said that the company expected a flat market in China next year, with a return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the plan.

