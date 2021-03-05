Italy's Del Vecchio did not know Caltagirone was buying Mediobanca shares - paper

ROME, March 5 (Reuters) - Italy's Leonardo del Vecchio said he was unaware that businessman Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone was buying shares in merchant bank Mediobanca MDBI.MI, the billionaire was quoted as saying in daily la Repubblica on Friday.

"I did not know that Caltagirone was buying Mediobanca shares. We've known and respected each other for a long time but each one of us goes on a separate path, in an independent way," Del Vecchio was quoted as saying.

Caltagirone, a leading investor in insurer Generali, recently bought 1% of Milan-based Mediobanca.

