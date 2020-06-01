Italy's Del Vecchio asks ECB to allow bigger Mediobanca stake

Adds share price, analyst comment and background

MILAN, June 1 (Reuters) - Italian billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio confirmed on Monday he had asked the European Central Bank (ECB) for permission to raise his stake in Mediobanca MDBI.MI, lifting its shares.

Del Vecchio's holding company Delfin said it had filed the request to increase its Mediobanca holding above 10% and up to 20% with the Bank of Italy on May 29, adding that the authorisation process usually takes up to 60 days.

Mediobanca has not had a single non-banking shareholder owning above 10% since it was founded in 1946 and Del Vecchio's move fuelled speculation of a shake-up in Italian finance as he also has a 4.8% stake in Generali, Italy's biggest insurer.

Del Vecchio, chairman and main shareholder of eye-wear giant EssilorLuxottica ESLX.PA, became Mediobanca's biggest shareholder in November with a holding of just under 10%, after its decades-long partner UniCredit CRDI.MI sold its stake.

At the time, he said he aimed to create a stable ownership base for the investment bank and insurer Generali GASI.MI, in which Mediobanca is the leading shareholder with 13%.

Del Vecchio's stake building last year "sparked concern in the long-term investor base of the bank ... as there was a lack of clarity on the strategic goal of this stake and what could have been the impact on the group," Citi analysts said in a note, adding the uncertainty could keep shares volatile.

Shares in Mediobanca, which declined to comment, rose by more than 13% on Monday to levels last seen in early March. The stock was up 10% by 0750 GMT.

Del Vecchio's request for ECB permission to raise his stake first emerged in a press report on Sunday.

Sources close to the matter said in October that Del Vecchio wanted to have more control over the future of Generali, including through possible cross-border deals.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; Additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((Claudia.Cristoferi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3480848422;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.