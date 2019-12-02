BioTech

Italy's Dedalus in exclusive talks with Agfa-Gevaert to buy its IT business

Contributor
Elisa Anzolin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

Italian clinical healthcare software group Dedalus said on Monday it has submitted an offer and entered into exclusive negotiations to buy part of Agfa-Gevaert's healthcare information technology business.

MILAN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Italian clinical healthcare software group Dedalus said on Monday it has submitted an offer and entered into exclusive negotiations to buy part of Agfa-Gevaert's AGFB.BR healthcare information technology business.

Last month Germany's Compugroup Medical COPMa.DE and Dedalus, 60%-owned by private investment group Ardian, were shortlisted for the business, which has a 260 million euro revenue.

Agfa announced plans to carve out the healthcare IT activities as a standalone legal entity in 2017 and began the process this year.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular