Italy's Dedalus in exclusive talks with Agfa-Gevaert to buy its IT business

MILAN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Italian clinical healthcare software group Dedalus said on Monday it has submitted an offer and entered into exclusive negotiations to buy part of Agfa-Gevaert's AGFB.BR healthcare information technology business.

Last month Germany's Compugroup Medical COPMa.DE and Dedalus, 60%-owned by private investment group Ardian, were shortlisted for the business, which has a 260 million euro revenue.

Agfa announced plans to carve out the healthcare IT activities as a standalone legal entity in 2017 and began the process this year.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin)

