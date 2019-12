Italy's Dedalus in exclusive talks to buy part of Agfa-Gevaert IT business

Adds deal value, CEO comment

MILAN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Clinical healthcare software group Dedalus is in exclusive talks to buy part of Belgium-based Agfa-Gevaert's AGFB.BR healthcare information technology business for an enterprise value of 975 million euros ($1.07 billion), the companies said on Monday.

Last month, Germany's Compugroup Medical COPMa.DE and Dedalus, 60% owned by private investment group Ardian, were shortlisted for the business, which has annual revenue of 260 million euros.

Belgian digital imaging company Agfa announced plans to carve out the healthcare IT activities as a standalone legal entity in 2017 and began the process this year.

Agfa Chief Executive Officer Christian Reinaudo said the company expects that under Dedalus the unit will develop into a leading pan-European player in the healthcare IT market.

If the negotiations conclude positively, the deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020, Agfa said.

($1 = 0.91 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, additional reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.