Italy's De Nora seeks valuation up to 5 bln euros in Milan listing - source

MILAN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Italy's Industrie De Nora, which makes components to produce green hydrogen, has launched the procedure for an initial public offering in Milan, which could value the company up to 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion) according to a source.

The offering will consist of new and existing shares and the proceeds will be used for growth, especially in the hydrogen segment, a source familiar with the matter said.

The company is controlled by the De Nora family with a 64% stake, with the remaining shares owned by Italy's Snam SRG.MI. Both investors will remain in the company after the IPO, the source said.

Industrie De Nora, which also operates in the water treatment sector, is a leading manufacturer of electrodes that are used in devices called electrolysers that generate carbon-free green hydrogen.

The group, which reported revenues of 616 million euros with a core profit of 127 million euros in 2021, has a 34% stake in Nucera, an electrolyser joint venture with Germany's ThyssenKrupp TKAG.DE which is involved in several large global hydrogen projects.

Thyssenkrupp said earlier this year it would list Nucera in the first half of 2022 if it opts for such a move. In November analysts valued Nucera anywhere between 3 billion to 6 billion euros.

Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse are acting as joint global coordinator and as bookrunners, together with Mediobanca, Unicredit and Bank of America.

In 2020 Italian gas group Snam bought a stake in Industrie De Nora from Blackstone in a deal valuing the clean energy company at around 1.2 billion euros including debt.

($1 = 0.8801 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin Editing by Keith Weir)

