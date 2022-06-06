Italy's De Nora plans to list in Milan in June

Adds dropped word in first paragraph

MILAN, June 6 (Reuters) - Italy's Industrie De Nora said on Monday it planned to list its shares on the Milan stock exchange by the end of June, confirming what sources told Reuters on Sunday.

The company, which makes components to produce green hydrogen, said the offering would consist of newly issued shares and the sale of existing shares by current shareholders.

De Nora said Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs would act as joint global coordinators, as well as joint bookrunners together with BofA Securities, Mediobanca MDBI.MI and UniCredit CRDI.MI.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Valentina Za)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.