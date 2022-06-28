Italy's De Nora IPO priced at 13.50 eur/share, debut on June 30

Adds details

MILAN, June 28 (Reuters) - Italy's Industrie De Nora IPO-DENR.MIon Tuesday set a price of 13.50 euros per shares for its initial public offering (IPO), it said, valuing the electrode maker at 2.7 billion euros ($2.9 billion).

Its market debut, initially planned for June 29, will be postponed by one day, the company said in a statement.

Orders for the share sale were 3.5 times the offer, the company said, adding there was a strong demand from institutional investors.

De Nora's IPO, which comprises new and existing ordinary shares, marks the first successful listing on the main market of the Milan bourse since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Several companies in Europe have decided to postpone their IPO plans due to market volatility since.

"A lengthy preparation and fast sale process were crucial for the success of the share sale," Paolo Celesia, Credit Suisse's head of equity capital markets for southern Europe, told Reuters.

Celesia added liquidity is not scarce on the market and IPOs are possible with the right approach.

Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs International are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, BofA Securities, Mediobanca and UniCredit are joint bookrunners.

Latham & Watkins is acting as legal adviser to the company, legal firm Pedersoli is advising the De Nora family and Clifford Chance is advising the joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners.

