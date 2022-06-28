Italy's De Nora IPO priced at 13.50 eur/share, co valued 2.7 bln euros

MILAN, June 28 (Reuters) - Italy's Industrie De Nora IPO-DENR.MI said on Tuesday it had set a price of 13.50 euros per shares for its initial public offering (IPO), valuing the electrode maker a total of 2.723 billion euros ($2.88 billion).

De Nora's IPO is the first successful listing on the main market of the Milan bourse since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February at a time when several groups in Europe have decided to postpone their IPO plans due to market volatility.

Orders for De Nora's share sale were 3.5 times the offer, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9460 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Giulia Segreti)

