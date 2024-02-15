Italy's De Nora, Canada's Mangrove Lithium to collaborate on batteries

ROME, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Industrie De Nora DNR.MI will start collaborating with Canada's Mangrove Lithium to convert raw lithium and produce new batteries, the Italian electrode maker said on Thursday, with the aim of removing bottlenecks in the supply of lithium.

While lithium demand is expected to jump later this decade, recent overproduction in China has dragged on prices. A basket of lithium prices compiled by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence has dropped 80% in the past year.

De Nora will supply its CECHLO system, widely used at industrial level, to Mangrove, which will introduce it in its electrochemical lithium refining process Clear-Li to produce new batteries from both lithium ore and recycled batteries.

As part of the collaboration, De Nora's CECHLO system, traditionally used for the production of chlorine, will be adapted to recycle lithium, a rare metal, increasing its availability and reducing costs, the statement said.

"This new partnership (...) allows us to further expand our target markets, widening our positive contribution in the field of Energy Storage and confirming De Nora's vocation towards the circular economy," Frank Tomaselli, chief regional officer of De Nora North America, said.

Saad Dara, chief executive of Mangrove, said the collaboration would help create "a more sustainable lithium supply chain and unlock the bottlenecks that currently exist between lithium mining and battery production".

