US Markets
MSFT

Italy's data watchdog: ChatGPt can resume on April 30 if OpenAI takes 'useful steps'

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 18, 2023 — 01:01 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

ROME, April 18 (Reuters) - Italy's data protection watchdog is ready to reactivate the ChatGPT chatbot on April 30 if its maker OpenAI takes "useful steps" to address the agency's concerns, its chief Pasquale Stanzione said in an interview on Tuesday.

Microsoft Corp-backed MSFT.O OpenAI took ChatGPT offline in Italy in late March after the authority temporarily restricted its personal data processing and began a probe into a suspected breach of privacy rules.

"We are ready to reopen ChatGPT on April 30 if there is a willingness on the part of OpenAI to take useful steps. I think there is on the part of the company, let's see", Stanzione told Corriere della Sera newspaper.

(Writing by Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((francesca.piscioneri@tr.com; +390680307713;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.