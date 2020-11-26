CAGR

Italy's Creval to pick advisers for 'unexpected' Credit Agricole offer

Andrea Mandala Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Italian bank Creval said it would pick advisers to support its board regarding an "unexpected and not previously agreed" buyout offer from Credit Agricole.

In a statement late on Wednesday, Creval said its board had met to discuss the bid and given the chief executive a mandate to select financial and legal advisers in agreement with the chairman.

On Monday, France's second-largest bank said it would offer 10.5 euros for each Creval share to double its market share in the wealthy Lombardy region and strengthen its position as Italy's sixth-largest bank.

In a sign the market is betting on a possible increase in the bid price, Creval shares closed at 11.35 euros on Wednesday.

