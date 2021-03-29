Italy's Creval says Credit Agricole Italia's bid price inadequate

MILANO, March 29 (Reuters) - Creval PCVI.MI on Monday said the price offered by Credit Agricole Italia CAGR.PA in its takeover bid for the Italian regional bank was inadequate.

The Italian arm of Credit Agricole is offering 10.50 euros a share to buy third-tier lender Creval, for a total investment of 737 million euros, to expand its presence in Italy, its biggest market outside of France.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Valentina Za)

