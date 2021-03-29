CAGR

Italy's Creval says Credit Agricole Italia's bid price inadequate

Creval on Monday said the price offered by Credit Agricole Italia in its takeover bid for the Italian regional bank was inadequate.

The Italian arm of Credit Agricole is offering 10.50 euros a share to buy third-tier lender Creval, for a total investment of 737 million euros, to expand its presence in Italy, its biggest market outside of France.

