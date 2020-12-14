Italy's Creval investor Hosking Partners says Credit Agricole offer isn't fair
MILANO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Creval's investor Hosking Partners said it would back the Italian bank's board in a fight to secure a better price from Credit Agricole CAGR.PA, as the group's current offer is too low.
France's Credit Agricole last month offered 10.50 euro ($12.57) a share to buy the third-tier Italian lender, for an overall investment of 737 million euros.
The investment fund, which holds 4,72% of Creval, said that the offer by the Italian arm of Credit Agricole "falls short of our view of fair value and fails to reflect an adequate control premium", in a letter sent to Creval's CEO and board, dated Dec. 11 and seen by Reuters.
The investor said that Credit Agricole's approach was "opportunistic" and that considering off-balance tax credits the tangible book value for Creval would be 1.800 billion euros ($2.19 billion), more than one billion euros higher than the current bid.
($1 = 0.8228 euros)
(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Giulia Segreti)
((andrea.mandala@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307738;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.