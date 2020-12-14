CAGR

Italy's Creval investor Hosking Partners says Credit Agricole offer isn't fair

Contributor
Andrea Mandalà Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Creval's investor Hosking Partners said it would back the Italian bank's board in a fight to secure a better price from Credit Agricole, as the group's current offer is too low.

MILANO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Creval's investor Hosking Partners said it would back the Italian bank's board in a fight to secure a better price from Credit Agricole CAGR.PA, as the group's current offer is too low.

France's Credit Agricole last month offered 10.50 euro ($12.57) a share to buy the third-tier Italian lender, for an overall investment of 737 million euros.

The investment fund, which holds 4,72% of Creval, said that the offer by the Italian arm of Credit Agricole "falls short of our view of fair value and fails to reflect an adequate control premium", in a letter sent to Creval's CEO and board, dated Dec. 11 and seen by Reuters.

The investor said that Credit Agricole's approach was "opportunistic" and that considering off-balance tax credits the tangible book value for Creval would be 1.800 billion euros ($2.19 billion), more than one billion euros higher than the current bid.

($1 = 0.8228 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Giulia Segreti)

((andrea.mandala@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307738;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAGR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters