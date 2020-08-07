Italy's Credem says interested in more M&A after CR Cento deal

MILAN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Italy's regional lender Credem EMBI.MI is interested in other acquisition targets after buying smaller rival Cassa di Risparmio di Cento (CR Cento), General Manager Nazareno Gregori said on Friday.

Late on April Credem entered exclusive negotiations to buy a controlling stake in CR Cento which, if successful, would strengthen the lender's market share in its Emilia Romagna home region.

Gregori said the bank is currently conducting due diligence on the Cento-based savings bank with the aim of closing the deal at the beginning of October.

"For the bank to grow it's a must. We are interested in other M&A deals in addition to CR Cento", Gregori told analysts in a conference after Q2 results.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

