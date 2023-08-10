News & Insights

Italy's core inflation rate dips below 6% in July

Credit: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA

August 10, 2023 — 05:20 am EDT

August 9 (Reuters) - Italy's inflation rate slowed down in July, as price pressures eased for unprocessed food products, energy and services, with core inflation dipping below the threshold of 6%, official data showed on Thursday.

Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was at 5.6% year-on-year on the EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) index in July, down from 6.1% a month earlier, national statistics agency ISTAT said.

The reading is the first below 6% since October 2022, when it stood at 5.7%.

"The dynamics of inflation, still strongly influenced by the development of energy prices, also reflects the yearly slowdown in the prices of processed food products" and services, ISTAT said in a note.

ISTAT also revised down its preliminary estimate for HICP to minus 1.6% on a monthly basis and 6.3% in yearly terms, with the latter down from 6.7% in June.

The initial reading pointed to a 1.5% fall month-on-month and a 6.4% rise year-on-year.

The main domestic price index (NIC) was flat on the month and increased 5.9% annually, declining from a 6.4% annual rise in June. (Reporting by Enrico Sciacovelli and Alberto Chiumento, editing by Antonella Cinelli and Bernadette Baum) ((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ; +48 58 778 51 10)) Keywords: ITALY ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 1)

