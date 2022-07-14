US Markets
Italy's competition watchdog opens probe into Google over data portability

Credit: REUTERS/Clay Mclachlan

Italy's competition authority said on Thursday it has launched an investigation against Google over a possible dominant position in data portability.

The regulator carried out inspections on Wednesday at Google premises along with Italy's finance police, it said in a statement.

