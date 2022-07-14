Italy's competition watchdog opens probe into Google over data portability

MILAN, July 14 (Reuters) - Italy's competition authority said on Thursday it has launched an investigation against Google GOOGL.O over a possible dominant position in data portability.

The regulator carried out inspections on Wednesday at Google premises along with Italy's finance police, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

