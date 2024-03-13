News & Insights

Italy's Cisalfa to take over indebted sports retailer SportScheck

March 13, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

Written by Bartosz Dabrowski for Reuters

March 13 (Reuters) - Italian sports retailer Cisalfa Sport will take over the business and assets of Sportscheck, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday, after the German company filed insolvency following the collapse of its Austrian parent Signa.

Cisalfa plans to continue to operate the SportScheck brand and the more than 30 branches in their current format, the Italian company said.

In November, SportScheck followed Signa in filing for insolvency.

The German Federal Cartel Office still has to approve the takeover, Cisalfa said, which the company expects to be cleared by April.

British sports and fashion group Frasers FRAS.L had previously been in the running to buy SportScheck's business and assets.

Cisalfa said the closing of the deal would take place by June 2024, without giving financial details.

