News & Insights

Italy's Cipollone only candidate to succeed ECB's Panetta - statement

Credit: REUTERS/TOM LITTLE

August 30, 2023 — 12:47 pm EDT

Written by Jan Strupczewski for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Italy's deputy central bank governor Piero Cipollone was the only candidate put forward by euro zone governments to succeed European Central Bank Executive Board member Fabio Panetta, the head of euro zone finance ministers said in a statement on Wednesday.

Panetta, also an Italian, will resign from his position from 1 November and the 20 countries that share the euro had until Wednesday to propose a successor.

"By the deadline, Italy was the only country to put forward a candidate: Piero Cipollone, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Italy," Paschal Donohoe, who chairs meetings of euro zone finance ministers said in a statement.

The ministers, who are in charge of recommending someone for the job, will discuss Cipollone's candidacy on Sept 15th.

The formal appointment will be made by EU leaders, most likely at their next summit in October.

The ECB and the European Parliament will be consulted before leaders take their final decision.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)

((jan.strupczewski@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 28 64; Reuters Messaging: jan.strupczewski.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.