Italy's Cipollone only candidate to succeed ECB's Panetta - statement

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Italy's deputy central bank governor Piero Cipollone was the only candidate put forward by euro zone governments to succeed European Central Bank Executive Board member Fabio Panetta, the head of euro zone finance ministers said in a statement on Wednesday.

Panetta, also an Italian, will resign from his position from 1 November and the 20 countries that share the euro had until Wednesday to propose a successor.

"By the deadline, Italy was the only country to put forward a candidate: Piero Cipollone, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Italy," Paschal Donohoe, who chairs meetings of euro zone finance ministers said in a statement.

The ministers, who are in charge of recommending someone for the job, will discuss Cipollone's candidacy on Sept 15th.

The formal appointment will be made by EU leaders, most likely at their next summit in October.

The ECB and the European Parliament will be consulted before leaders take their final decision.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)

((jan.strupczewski@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 28 64; Reuters Messaging: jan.strupczewski.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.