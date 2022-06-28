Italy's Chiorino delays listing plans until September

MILAN, June 28 (Reuters) - Italian conveyor-belt manufacturer Chiorino has postponed its plans to list on the Milan stock exchange at least until September, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

In February, before the war in Ukraine broke out, Tamburi Investment Partners, which indirectly held a 20% stake in Chiorino, said in a statement that it had started a process aimed at the possible listing of the company's shares on a market managed by Borsa Italiana.

"The market trend is what it is," the source said, adding the plan was still to try to do an IPO in the coming months.

The group posted a 142 million euro ($149.26 million) turnover in 2021 compared to a 115 million euro pre-pandemic revenue.

The majority of the company is owned by the Chiorino family, descendants of Lorenzo Chiorino who founded the business in 1906. ($1 = 0.9514 euros)

(Reporting by Francesco Zecchini Editing by Keith Weir)

