Italy's centre-right to snub confidence vote in govt

Italy's co-ruling Forza Italia and League parties will not take part in a confidence vote called by Prime Minister Mario Draghi in the upper house of parliament, senators from the two groups said on Wednesday.

The centre-right had proposed an alternative motion aiming to keep the populist 5-Star Movement out of the national unity coalition after it provoked a political crisis by boycotting a parliamentary vote last week.

