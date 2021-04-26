US Markets
Italy's CDP took no decision on Atlantia unit bid on Monday - sources

Contributors
Giuseppe Fonte Reuters
Francesca Landini Reuters
Stephen Jewkes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN, April 26 (Reuters) - Italy state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) has not taken any decision over a binding offer for Atlantia's ATL.MI motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia at a board meeting on Monday, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Italian newspapers reported over the weekend that a consortium of investors led by CDP could tweak its offer for Autostrade to win the backing of the majority of Atlantia's investors.

The binding offer presented by CDP together with Macquarie MQG.AX and Blackstone BX.N, is based on a 9.1 billion euro valuation for the whole Autostrade, sources have said.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes; writing by Francesca Landini)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

