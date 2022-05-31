Italy's CDP to have 70-77% of combined broadband network under MoU - paper

MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - Italian state lender CDP is set to hold a 70-77% stake of the combined broadband network under the preliminary agreement signed with Telecom Italia TLIT.MI (TIM) late on Sunday, daily Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday.

Infrastructure funds Macquarie MQG.AX and KKR KKR.N will have 12-15% and 10-13%, respectively, Swisscom's SCMN.S unit Fastweb will hold a 1-1.5% stake, the newspaper added, citing the preliminary accord.

The plan aims to combine TIM's fixed network with that of CDP-controlled broadband rival Open Fiber as CEO Pietro Labriola looks to revive TIM's fortunes via a full-blown split of its landline grid from service operations.

TIM's primary network could have a valuation of between 4-8 billion euros ($4.3-8.6 billion), Il Messaggero said.

($1 = 0.9302 euros)

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

