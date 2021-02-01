Italy's CDP tells Atlantia it will submit bid for motorway unit by end-Feb -sources

ROME, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Italy's state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti told infrastructure group Atlantia in a letter it would submit a binding bid for a stake in its motorway unit Autostrade by the end of February, two sources said on Monday.

In the letter the consortium did not mention the value it would attribute to the business, the sources added.

The binding offer was initially expected by the end of January.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes,)

