Italy's CDP tells Atlantia it will submit bid for motorway unit by end-Feb -sources

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

A consortium led by Italy's state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti told infrastructure group Atlantia in a letter it would submit a binding bid for a stake in its motorway unit Autostrade by the end of February, two sources said on Monday.

ROME, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Italy's state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti told infrastructure group Atlantia in a letter it would submit a binding bid for a stake in its motorway unit Autostrade by the end of February, two sources said on Monday.

In the letter the consortium did not mention the value it would attribute to the business, the sources added.

The binding offer was initially expected by the end of January.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes,)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters