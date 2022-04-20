Italy's CDP puts forward Pierroberto Folgiero as new Fincantieri CEO

Adds details, comment

MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) - Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) on Wednesday put forward Pierroberto Folgiero as new chief executive (CEO) of shipbuilder Fincantieri FCT.MI.

Folgiero, currently CEO of Italian engineering group Maire Tecnimont MTCM.MI, will replace long-serving Giuseppe Bono, who took the helm of the shipbuilder 20 years ago.

CDP, which holds a 71.3% stake in Fincantieri, also put forward Claudio Graziano as chairman to replace Giampiero Massolo.

Both appointments will be decided at Fincantieri's shareholder meeting on May 16.

Giorgio Mulè, a defence undersecretary from the centre-right Forza Italia party, said the shipbuilder will benefit from the new appointments.

"The company is strategic for the country and will now face with fresh enthusiasm the challenges in Europe and in the world," he told Reuters.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni and Angelo Amante, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.