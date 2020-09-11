Italy's CDP confirms joint bid with Euronext for Borsa Italiana

MILAN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti said on Friday it had decided to submit a non-binding bid jointly with French bourse operator Euronext ENX.PA for the Milan stock exchange Borsa Italiana.

Borsa has been put on the block by the London Stock Exchange (LSE) LSE.L, which acquired it in 2007 and is now trying to sell as part of antitrust remedies to clear its $27 billion acquisition of data provider Refinitiv.

Sources told Reuters on Thursday Euronext had granted CDP significant influence in the combined business to secure an alliance with the Italian state agency in the competition for Borsa Italiana.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by James Mackenzie)

