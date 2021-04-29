Italy's CDP approves revised offer for Atlantia's unit - sources

MILAN, April 29 (Reuters) - Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) gave its green light to a revised offer for Atlantia's ATL.MI motorway unit, two sources close to the matter said.

The revised proposal still values Autostrade at 9.1 billion euros ($11 billion), but includes a ticketing fee in favour of the seller, one of the sources said.

The proposal prepared by CDP and investment partners Macquarie MQG.AX and Blackstone BX.N will be sent to Atlantia later on Thursday, according to the sources.

The board of Atlantia is expected to review the offer on Friday and bring it to a shareholders meeting at end May.

($1 = 0.8249 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giuseppe Fonte)

