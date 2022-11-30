VIV

Italy's CDP and partners put TIM network bid plan on hold

Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

November 30, 2022 — 03:17 am EST

Written by Elvira Pollina for Reuters ->

Adds background

MILAN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), Macquarie Asset Management and Open Fiber will not submit a bid for Telecom Italia's grid by the deadline scheduled on Wednesday, they said in a statement.

Championed by the previous government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the offer was part of a broader project to combine the network assets of Telecom Italia (TIM) <TLIT.MI> with those of smaller rival Open Fiber to create a national broadband champion under CDP's control.

Such a plan met heavy reservations from new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing administration, which decided to put CDP's bid on hold on Monday night, two government officials had told Reuters.

Industry Minister Adolfo Urso and cabinet undersecretary Alessio Butti have said Rome aims to kick off talks to set out by Dec. 31 the "best viable market solutions" in the interests of the country, the companies and their shareholders and stakeholders.

"CDP Equity, Macquarie Asset Management and Open Fiber express their readiness to take part in the government's proposed working group," the statement from the companies said.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Keith Weir)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 06 80 307 741;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VIV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.