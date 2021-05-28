Italy's Cattolica shares jump 12% after robust Q1 earnings

MILAN, May 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Cattolica Assicurazioni CASS.MI rose more than 12% on Friday after the Italian insurer posted strong first-quarter earnings, supported by results in its claims business, and confirmed its full-year guidance.

The Verona-based insurer said operating profit in the January-March period rose nearly 83% to 101 million euros ($123 million), while its combined ratio - a measure of profitability for the non-life sector - improved to 87.7%.

The company, in which bigger rival Assicurazioni Generali GASI.MI is the top investor with a stake of around 24% followed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N, also confirmed its guidance for the year, saying it expected an operating result of between 265-290 million euros.

Shares in the Cattolica were up 9.9% by 0734 GMT, compared with a flat Italy all-share index .FTITLMS.

($1 = 0.8210 euros)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Giulia Segreti)

